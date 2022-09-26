OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear,” said Bill Carhart, CEO.
“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Fulton branch presented $2,500 to the Fulton chapter of Blessings in a Backpack and $2,500 to the Friends of Great Bear. Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for 240 Fulton elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry.
