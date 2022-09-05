OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund,” said Bill Carhart, CEO.

“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Oswego-West branch donated to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The camp experience allows children to enjoy fun summer camp activities, mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors.

