OSWEGO — Local financial advisor, Robert Rolfe, of Harmony Financial Services, announced he has renewed membership with the Financial Services Institute (FSI) in Washington, D.C.
FSI advocates for Main Street Americans’ access to objective, affordable financial advice, delivered by a growing network of more than 37,000 independent financial advisor members.
“I am proud to renew my membership with FSI, an organization that works hard every day, to protect my clients’ access to quality financial advice,” said Rolfe. “FSI helps educate elected officials and regulators on what Americans need from financial advisors and how the industry works with clients to secure their financial futures. They also help ensure that I can continue to offer my clients the advice they need.”
“We are pleased to have Robert renew his membership,” said FSI President & CEO Dale E. Brown. “Our advocacy is only as effective as our engaged members. And conscientious advisors like Robert help bring real-life experience to our efforts. We plan to continue to work closely with Robert, as we advocate for independent financial advisors and the hard working clients they serve.”
Harmony Financial Services offers retirement accumulation and income planning, strategic wealth management, college funding strategies, business succession planning, business benefits and retirement plans, along with life, disability income, and long term care insurance. Rolfe has been an independent advisor for 23 years and is affiliated with SagePoint Financial, Inc. He is also active as the President of the Board of Directors of The United Way of Greater Oswego County, a member of the Oswego Rotary Club, a member of The Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and a coach in the Oswego Little League.
Security and investment advisory services offered through Sage Point Financial, Inc. (SPF), member FINRA/SIPC. SPF is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are separate of SPF. Harmony Financial Services is located at 31 E. First St. Oswego. For more information, visit www.harmonyfinancialservices.com, or call 315-216-4052.
