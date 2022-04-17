Oswego County invites job seekers to hiring event April 19

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) and the Workforce Crisis and Solutions Committee of the Oswego County Community Services Board are hosting a “Make a Change” hiring event which will bring local employers and job applicants together with a variety of careers. It will run from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
“The Community Services Board works with the County’s Division of Mental Hygiene and our local providers to ensure planning and oversight of local Mental Hygiene Services,” said Nicole Kolmsee, director of Community Services for Oswego County. “The committee was established in response to the high number of vacant job positions in our service community. Tasked with identifying contributing factors and possible solutions, the committee proposed a joint recruitment effort to promote opportunities and help stabilize our provider workforce.”
Oswego County Director of Employment and Training Rachel Pierce added, “we are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses to introduce local talent and employment opportunities. Our economy is struggling to rebound from the upheaval of the pandemic. Helping people find employment and helping businesses find quality candidates also helps our communities better their economic futures.”
Some of the employers slated to attend are Liberty Resources, Farnham Family Services, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities, Oswego County DSS, and many more. Go to https://cms3.revize.com/revize/oswegocountyny/Hiring%20Event%204.19.22%20-%20Make%20a%20Change..pdf for a full list of employers planning to attend.
Oswego County Workforce New York will have information about additional services available to job seekers, such as resume assistance, online learning, funding options for training and other community services. The Career Center will be also open to candidates looking for help completing online or paper applications.
The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, across from Mimi’s Drive-In. Call 315-591-9000 or email ocwny@oswegocounty.com for more information about the event.
Visit www.ocwny.org or find Oswego County Workforce New York on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn for more upcoming events, open positions and job search tips
