OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature has adopted summer hours for departments located in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego. Offices in this building will be open for business from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 1 and continue through Monday, Aug. 30.
The DMV offices in Oswego and Pulaski will both continue to be open by appointment only. The DMV office in Fulton remains closed until further notice.
