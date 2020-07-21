FULTON — Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) partnered with the local Domino’s Pizza to recognize the agency’s employees for their commitment to OCO and the approximately 16,000 people that are served through OCO’s more than 50 programs. “Our staff has been wonderful,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “Their selflessness and dedication has allowed OCO to continue to offer its services throughout the COVID pandemic in spite of the tremendous challenges that is has created. I couldn’t be prouder of our OCO employees!”
Cooper-Currier and the board of directors expressed their gratitude and appreciation by presenting each of OCO’s more than 600 employees with a gift bag that included a certificate for a free Domino’s pizza. “We are thankful to the folks at Domino’s Pizza for helping us make this possible,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We’re proud to count Domino’s Pizza among our many community partners.”
OCO provides 50-plus services that people can access safely and securely. Check the website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help people get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates
Call the hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs. -OCOHere4You
