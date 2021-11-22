Oswego County P-TECH holds 1st annual internship and career fair

MEXICO – Students enrolled in the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program learned about several internship and career opportunities with local manufacturing industry partners at the P-TECH Internship and Career Fair.
Dozens of P-TECH students who are either ready for internships or nearing graduation from both high school and Cayuga Community College through the program spoke with business representatives at the inaugural event held at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES) campus.
Businesses represented at the P-TECH Internship and Career Fair included Fulton Boiler Works Inc., Novelis Inc., EJ, Huhtamaki North America, N.E.T. & Die Inc., and Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center (OCWNY).
“This is just another example of the testament of the strength that happens when you combine business and education and develop partnerships that allow a pathway for students as they move from school into careers,” P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron said.
The P-TECH program has about 150 enrolled students, 65 of whom are eligible for internships or preparing to enter the workforce.
