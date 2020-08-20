Oswego County ranked in top 10 for food processing by national publication

OSWEGO COUNTY - Business Facilities magazine recently ranked Oswego County ninth in the top 10 food processing leaders across the U.S. in their 16th Annual Rankings Report. The rankings were based on “employment, announced projects and recent expansions, among other criteria.”
Business Facilities is a national site selection magazine which provides monthly news and resource information for more than 40,000 corporate executives responsible for the expansion or relocation of their companies. Business Facilities is based in Tinton Falls, N.J.
“To be included in this group of the highest caliber locations for food processing in the country is an honor and truly speaks to the viability of Oswego County as an exceptional place to locate a business,” said L. Michael Treadwell, executive director of Operation Oswego County. “This recognition would not have been possible without the vast network of transportation and logistics capabilities that we have in Oswego County and Central New York. Very few locations can boast of having a deep water port, multiple interstate highways, excellent U.S. state and county highway systems, a county airport and a nearby international airport, a state canal system and rail service. Oswego County also has the available industrial labor-force, infrastructure, and supply chain for growth in the food manufacturing sector. Plus, Oswego County is strategically positioned to be a hub for the Northeast U.S. and Canada from Toronto to Montreal.”
Operation Oswego County continues to promote the virtues of the location and assets in Business Facilities and other publications focused on economic development and site selection.
For more information about economic development services in Oswego County, call OOC at 315-343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
