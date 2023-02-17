Oswego Harbor Power hopes to build 25 megawatt solar farm in town of Oswego

TOWN AND CITY OF OSWEGO – The intricacies of corporate layering, often called shell corporations, make the word ‘shell’ as in ‘shell game’ often most appropriate. But for whatever reason it’s done, here’s the family tree of Oswego Harbor Power, LLC as laid out by spokesman for Eastern Generation Matt Schwall:
“Oswego Harbor Power, LLC is owned by Generation Bridge, LLC, which is a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners. Eastern Generation is the asset manager.” According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Oswego Harbor Power is responsible for the accidental spill of at least 60,000 gallons of heavy fuel oil into Oswego Harbor in the spring of 2022. In addition, 174,000 gallons of an oil/water mix has been recovered from both the surrounding soil and water absorbent pads. Oswego Harbor Power sits at the western end of Breitbeck Park along the shore of Oswego Harbor.
Oswego Harbor Power is now seriously looking at building a 25 megawatt solar farm in the town of Oswego on a rather large tract of land between Ridge and Rathburn roads. Schwall referred to it as “the existing South Tank Farm at Oswego, which would be taken down. It’s an inactive oil storage tank yard.”
The South Tank Farm “is part of the Oswego Harbor Power generation facility,” Schwall said. “It just happens to be located a few miles south. It has not been in operation for many, many years.”
Schwall couldn’t speak to the anticipated cost of the solar farm. “It’s very early development,” he said.
Have you talked with the town of Oswego at all about what you might have to do to make application?
“That is something that we are engaging with the town and the city on,” Schwall explained, “and again, it’s very early stages here. So, that engagement with the town and the local communities will be part of the development process.”
Does this include the city of Oswego?
“It may,” he said. “To be determined.”
Any timeline on when you think you actually might make an application?
“No timeline right now,” Schwall concluded, “but we are working to get an application to the town. I think it’s a good story about existing fossil fuel infrastructure that’s no longer in use and repurposing that land for meeting New York state’s environmental and renewable energy goals.”
