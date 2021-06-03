OSWEGO - With the recent expansion of primary care in Fulton, Oswego Health welcomed two new practitioners to the community, Matthew J. Kohls, PA, and Heather Daniels, FNP-C.
Originally from Macungie, Pa., Matthew J. Kohls, PA will provide care in the new Fulton PrimeCare located at 98 N. Second St., alongside Vandana Patil, MD, and Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C. Kohls, a certified PA-C and is well rounded with clinical experience in family medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, neurology, psychiatry, gastroenterology, and general surgery. Kohls earned his master of science in physician assistant studies at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and his bachelor of science in biology from Pennsylvania State University.
As a CNY native, Heather Daniels, FNP-C has over 20 years of nursing experience she will bring to Fulton PrimeCare located at 522 S. Fourth St. Daniels will see patients alongside Joselito Ouano, MD, Meaghan Primm, MD, and Andrew Rogall, MD. Daniels has expertise in family medicine, internal medicine, urgent care, emergency medicine, women’s health and pediatrics. Daniels earned her master of science in family nurse practitioner at SUNY Polytechnic Institute and her bachelor of science in nursing at Utica College.
“We are thrilled to have Matthew and Heather join our primary care team in Fulton,” shared Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP, Associate Chief Medical Officer, and primary care provider at Oswego Family Physicians, PC. “This expansion will allow us to provide even more access to primary care for our community.”
New patients are now being accepted at both Fulton PrimeCare locations. To schedule an appointment, call 315-668-1202 or 315-592-3930.
