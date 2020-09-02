Oswego Health announces new leadership

OSWEGO - Oswego Health has recently hired Michael C. Backus as their new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
A lifelong resident of Oswego County, Backus is no stranger to the organization or healthcare. Backus has served on the Oswego Health Board of Directors since 2016 and is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ConnextCare. In addition, Backus serves on the credentials and legislative committees for the National Association of Community Health Centers.
In his leadership role at Oswego Health, Backus will manage the organization’s growth and connectivity to the community as a health system. He will lead the strategic planning and development of the overall organization on a day-to-day basis, along with promoting Oswego Health as a premier regional healthcare provider. Additionally, Backus is responsible for business development including overseeing physician recruitment, community relations, and capital project planning.
“At Oswego Health there are many challenges awaiting me as COVID-19 has affected every part of our community,” stated Backus. “Thankfully, Oswego Health is strategically positioned to meet those challenges with patient-centered, state-of-the-art, quality care. With a newly renovated hospital, a soon-to-open behavioral health complex, new orthopedic specialties, two of the best run long-term care facilities in the region, and, most importantly, a dedicated local workforce, I believe the best days of Oswego Health are ahead. I am excited to get started and thankful for the opportunity to join such a tremendous team providing critical healthcare services, “right at home.”
Professionally before joining Oswego Health, Backus served in elected office as Clerk of Oswego County where he led the legislative committee for the New York State Association of County Clerks. He also has served on the legislative staff of state and federal officials, including former US Representative John McHugh.
Backus holds a master’s degree in public administration, along with a bachelor of arts degree from Le Moyne College, where he is also a member of the Board of Regents.
Leadership Greater Syracuse recognized Backus in 2012 as a Certified Community Leader, He also has been recognized by several regional and statewide publications as 40-Under-40 “Rising Star” including by the Central New York Business Journal and the Albany-based City and State magazine. In 2018, Backus was awarded the inaugural “Friend of the First” award by The Palladium-Times.
Backus is set to officially start in the new position on Sept. 8.
