Oswego Health invests in the future of healthcare with new position overseeing student engagement

OSWEGO - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services. As the third largest employer in the county with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and securing the future of healthcare and has recently created a brand-new position within the health system to oversee student engagement and talent pipeline growth.
Experienced recruitment specialist, Nicole Damboise will join Oswego Health as the Student Program Liaison. Damboise will coordinate all student-related activities and programs per Oswego Health’s vision, mission, and values. Serving as an extension of the recruitment process, she will be responsible for building relationships with local high school and college partners, managing current talent pipeline programs, coordinating all clinical rotations, and developing new pipelines to leverage local talent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.