Oswego Health leadership changes: 2023 incoming President & CEO, Michael Backus, appoints his corporate leadership team

OSWEGO - At 141 years old, the Oswego Health system is one of just a handful of independent health systems left in New York state, including over 200 hospitals. Staying independent is very important to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and securing leaders that are vested in not only the success of the organization, but the community is critical.

Life-long resident, Michael Backus, soon to be president and CEO of the largest healthcare system in Oswego County, has aligned Oswego Health’s leadership team for future growth. He’s identified those within the organization he feels will take the organization to the next level and also recruited an influential candidate to spearhead government relations and system development.

