Beth Bivens, BSN, RN promoted to Director of Community Health

Beth Bivens

OSWEGO - Oswego Health announced the recent promotion of Beth Bivens, BSN, RN to Director of Community Health.

Bivens started her career in healthcare working as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending nursing school at Cayuga Community College, graduating in 2006 with an associated of applied science in nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She went on to pursue her bachelor of science in nursing at Le Moyne College, graduating in 2009.

