Oswego Health promotes Dr. Nicholas Runeare to Hospitalist Medical Director

Dr. Nicholas Runeare

OSWEGO - Oswego Health has named Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director.

Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.

