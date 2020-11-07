OSWEGO - After 33 years of dedicated service to Oswego Health and the community, Pat Main, Laboratory Administrative Director, announced her retirement on Sept. 1.
Under Main’s leadership, she had been working closely with her team to make sure her transition was one that was smooth and Oswego Health is happy to share the promotion of two internal laboratory staff members who will be stepping up to lead the department. Ed Hale has been promoted to Interim Administrative Laboratory Director and Nancy Blais will be the Interim Assistant Administrative Laboratory Director.
Hale first joined Oswego Health in 1985 as a Medical Technologist, before advancing to Assistant Chemistry Supervisor in 1989, Section Supervisor in 1992, and Assistant Laboratory Director in 2011.
Blais started her career in 1995 at Oswego Health as a Medical Technologist before becoming the Laboratory Support Operations Supervisor in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.