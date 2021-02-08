Oswego Health RN promoted twice during pandemic

OSWEGO - Oswego Health makes it a priority to recognize staff for their hard work and commitment to the organization and its patients. One key staff member who continues to shine and has truly stepped up throughout the pandemic is Ryan French, RN, BSN.
French started her career at Oswego Health as a newly licensed RN in the Medical-Surgical unit in 2010. Her career quickly escalated within the organization and within one year transitioned to the Intensive Care Unit. By 2017 she was promoted to Senior RN in the Ambulatory Surgical Unit. Last spring, French was promoted to oversee the entire Intensive Care Unit as Director of the ICU. Now, Oswego Health is honored to once again recognize French and her hard work and French will now serve in two roles for Oswego Health as the Director of the ICU and Director of Respiratory Therapy.
Respiratory therapists treat diseases, infections, and viruses of the cardiopulmonary system, such as lung cancer, asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, and pneumonia. They are vital to the care of COVID-19 patients and Oswego Health has an entire team dedicated to respiratory illnesses, which French will lead.
“We are fortunate to have such talented and dedicated nursing staff at Oswego Health,” shared Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell. “Throughout this pandemic, Ryan has proven to be not only a remarkable RN but a leader here at the hospital. I’m proud of her accomplishments and look forward to continuing to see her grow here at Oswego Health.”
