OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced orthopedic physician assistant, Brandon Weaver, PA and nurse practitioner Shannon Zinn FNP to the Center for Orthopedic Care team where they will practice with orthopedic surgeons John Ayres, MD, Michael Diaz, DO, and Kamaljeet Banga, MD, DNB, FRCSC.
Weaver, PA, has been an orthopedic physician assistant for the past seven years with 18 years’ experience as a physician assistant, with his most recent position being at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists. He earned his bachelor of science from the physician assistant program at the Rochester Institute of Technology RIT in 2002. When he’s not in the office seeing patients or assisting in surgery, people can find Weaver on the lacrosse field as he currently is the assistant varsity coach in Fulton.
Zinn, FNP, brings an extensive skillset to Oswego Health. Zinn began her medical career in 1998 as a registered nurse in the operation room and on the medical/surgical unit at Robert Packer Hospital. After several per diem positions in various CNY health systems, Zinn made her way into orthopedics in 2008. Her most recent position was an NP at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists where she was responsible for evaluating, treating, and implementing plans of care for clinic patients. Zinn earned her master’s degree from Binghamton University in 2008 and her RNFA Certification in 2013 from the National Institute of First Assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.