OSWEGO — With more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health is always looking for ways to recognize their staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do. The ICare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond.
For the month of August, Oswego Health recognized Katie Scharfenberger for always demonstrating excellent customer service to patients at General Surgery Associates.
For September, Trevor Stiles, Danielle Carter, and Gary Durand received the ICare Award for taking amazing care of the first-floor residents at The Manor at Seneca Hill
