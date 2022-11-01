OSWEGO - As the largest health system in Oswego County, with over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the value of recognizing staff for the care they provide and the local impact they have. No matter the job title, every employee plays a pivotal role when it comes to patient care.
The iCare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond and making an impact.
For September, Oswego Health recognized Melissa Barrett, RN; Michael Richmond, RN; Lauren Moshier; and Mark Dal, PT.
Barrett has been a Registered Nurse since 2022. She first joined the organization in 2013 as part of Oswego Health Home Care where she worked for three years. In 2016 she returned to the Oswego Health family and is making an impact in ASU/PACU. Her colleagues nominated her for an iCare Award as they describe Barrett as someone who is not only a team player but someone always willing to go above and beyond.
“When you’re a part of a great team, you can do anything,” explained Richmond, RN as he accepted his iCare Award. Richmond joined Oswego Health in May 2022 after previously working in Syracuse and he’s already making an impact. He explained that he appreciates the team environment and how willing everyone steps up. “It truly makes all the difference.” Though he’s only been a part of the Oswego Health team for a few months, Richmond has already received multiple nominations for the iCare Award. Patients appreciate and recognize his genuine kindness and his team in the Medical Surgical Unit couldn’t agree more.
Moshier started in 2016 as a Patient Access Representative in Registration before she transitioned to be the Medical Imaging Assistant in 2021. Moshier always greets patients with a smile and personifies teamwork and compassion.
Dal, PT of Oswego Health Home Care is an employee who truly makes an impact. Dal has been with Oswego Health since 2008 providing physical therapy for patients in the comfort of their homes. A recent patient shared as part of his nomination, “Mr. Dal’s approach to the complex challenges which I present is always creative, effective, and humanely delivered. He encourages me to never give up and always give it “my all.”
These four employees exemplify what it means to provide care that makes an impact and Oswego Health appreciates the fact they choose to provide local care that matters.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.