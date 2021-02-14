Oswego Health welcomes Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C to PrimeCare Central Square

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes provider, Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C to PrimeCare Central Square.
Wahl brings over 15 years of experience providing high-quality care in both family practice and internal medicine settings. Fully licensed and certified by AANP, Wahl earned her master of science in nursing at SUNY Upstate Medical University College of Nursing, and her bachelor of science with a major in nursing from Keuka College.
Wahl joins the Oswego Health PrimeCare team in Central Square where she will work alongside Vandana Patil, MD, and Cassandra Hunsberger, FNP-C, to provide more access to primary care in Oswego County.
