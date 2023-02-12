Oswego Health welcomes Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES to Oswego PrimeCare

Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomed experienced Certified Physician Associate, Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES to the healthcare system as a new provider at Oswego PrimeCare.

Crandell earned her Physician Assistant master of science in 2016 from Upstate Medical University and her bachelor of science in biology in 2013 from SUNY Oswego.

