OSWEGO — Oswego Health welcomes experienced physician assistant, Bobbie Rae Vangorder, RPA-C, to Oswego Family Physicians.
Vangorder brings over 10 years of experience providing care in both family practice and internal medicine settings.
Fully licensed and certified by NCCPA, Vangorder earned her master of science in physician assistant studies at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., and her bachelor of science in biology as well as a bachelor of science in government from Saint Lawrence University in Canton. Vangorder also is certified in CPR/BLS/AED.
Vangorder joins one of the largest primary care practices in the area and will be working alongside Douglas Guenter, MD, Mark Humphrey, DO, Robert Morgan, MD, FAAFP, Micheal Stephens, MD, and Jessica Digby, PA to provide more access to care in Oswego County.
