Oswego Health welcomes gastroenterologist Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced gastroenterologist Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Ali joins the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases and Drs. Ajoy Roy and Karthikeyan, whose office is located in Suite 400 of the Seneca Hill Health Services Center. In addition, Dr. Ali will serve as the Director of Endoscopy and Associate Medical Director of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Ali has experience treating a variety of gastroenterology diseases and has a special interest in GI motility and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Prior to joining Oswego Health, he has worked at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, where he served as the Chair of the Department of Medicine and the Chief of Endoscopy since 2021.

