Oswego Health welcomes gastroenterologist Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced gastroenterologist Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Ali joins the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases and Drs. Ajoy Roy and Karthikeyan, whose office is located in Suite 400 of the Seneca Hill Health Services Center. In addition, Dr. Ali will serve as the Director of Endoscopy and Associate Medical Director of Gastroenterology.
Dr. Ali has experience treating a variety of gastroenterology diseases and has a special interest in GI motility and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Prior to joining Oswego Health, he has worked at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, where he served as the Chair of the Department of Medicine and the Chief of Endoscopy since 2021.
Earning his medical degree at SUNY Stony Brook University of Medicine in 2012, Dr. Ali completed his post-graduate training along with Chief Residency and Fellowship at the New York University Langone Hospital in Long Island. He served as a Trainee in the GI Motility Laboratory of Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He earned his bachelors in biological sciences from Columbia University in 2006.
Dr. Ali is board certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and President of the Cortland County Medical Society. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology’s Research Committee, and in 2021 he was recognized by the ACG as a Young Physician Leadership Scholar.
Since 2013 he has published several research and scholarly articles and maintains his own Medical Blog, Musings on Medicine.
The team at The Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases offers the highest quality of care for a wide spectrum of diseases and disorders affecting the GI tract, which includes the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, pancreas, intestines, colon and rectum. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ali, call 315-312-0089.
