OSWEGO — Oswego Health welcomes experienced bariatric surgeon Taewan Kim, MD, to the Center for Weight Loss and Surgery.
Board certified by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Kim earned his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency from the State University of New York, Health Science Center at Syracuse. In addition, Dr. Kim completed his fellowship of minimally invasive surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University.
Dr. Kim has extensive surgical experience throughout Central New York, including being an attending surgeon as well as an assistant professor of surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University. In addition, he was an attending surgeon at Veteran’s Administration Hospital as well as at Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Kim has performed over 2,000 weight loss procedures. In addition, he has special expertise in foregut surgery, procedures done at the level of the stomach.
Dr. Kim joins a bariatric team that has not only introduced a life-changing program for those challenged by weight loss but has also surpassed all expectations since it opened in 2017. Dr. Kim will provide physician care at The Center for Weight Loss and Surgery at Oswego Health alongside Dr. Kenneth Cooper and Dr. Jeffrey DeSimone, both of which are his colleagues at Central New York Surgical Physicians, PC.
The bariatric staff remains a part of each patient’s weight loss team throughout their journey, from the initial screening and education sessions to surgery and follow up support groups. Along with the three physicians, the bariatric team includes a registered nurse, a psychologist, and a dietician.
