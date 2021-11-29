Oswego Health welcomes new employee experience manager

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes Alissa Viscome to the healthcare system as their new employee experience manager.
As employee experience manager at Oswego Health, Viscome will be responsible for managing all employee relations and employee engagement programs as well as human resources policy development and management.
Viscome brings 18 years of experience to the position as she previously worked for Oswego Industries, Inc. as associate executive director for programs where she was responsible for community engagement, staff recruitment, and retention initiatives, as well as program development.
Viscome is very involved within the local community and actively serves on several boards, including the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Oswego County Workforce Development, Fulton Block Builders, Fulton Family YMCA, and the Parents of Special Children. As a Fulton resident, she volunteers at Fulton PorchFest and supports local youth sports with her family.
Vice president of human resources, Marq Brown shares, “I am pleased that we found a local candidate with such extensive experience as we are confident that Viscome will help enhance our culture and overall employee experience at Oswego Health.”
Viscome earned her master of science in management from Keuka College and bachelor of arts in sociology and anthropology from Wells College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.