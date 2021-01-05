Oswego Health welcomes new employee experience manager

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced human resource professional, Jennifer Coleman, PHR, SHRM-CP to the healthcare system.
A certified human resources leader with over nine years’ progressive experience as a trusted advisor to executives, managers, and staff, Coleman demonstrates excellence in coaching to achieve results with teams through improved communication, goal setting, and accountability. Coleman is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).
The Employee Experience Manager is a newly created position within the large healthcare system and will be one that will be responsible for managing all employee relations and employee engagement programs and policies for Oswego Health. This is a highly engaged position in the organization as it will serve as the main HR contact point for the overall employee experience.
“Given the recent changes in healthcare and climate we all live and work in, we feel this position is critical to improving employee engagement and communication within the organization,” stated Vice President of Human Resources, Marq Brown. “I am pleased that we found a local candidate with such extensive experience as we are confident that Ms. Coleman will help enhance our culture and overall morale at Oswego Health.”
Before accepting this position at Oswego Health, Coleman was the Director of Employee Engagement for EarQ in Syracuse. As a member of their executive leadership team, Coleman oversaw all aspects of human resources including staff development, organizational development, performance management, and employee engagement.
