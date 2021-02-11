OSWEGO — Oswego Health welcomes general surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Witt Strain, MD, FACS, FASMBS, to the general surgery associates team.
Dr. Strain is trained and board-certified in the areas of bariatric surgery, general surgery, and endocrine surgery with over a decade of experience in complex laparoscopy and minimally invasive surgery.
Before joining Oswego Health, Strain practiced in New Jersey where he trained and adopted robotic surgery to further enhance his procedures at both Englewood Health and Bergen Bariatric Laparoscopic Associates.
Dr. Strain earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio in 1992 and his bachelor of arts with a major in psychology and biology from the University of Rochester in 1987. Also, Strain completed an extensive post-graduate training program which consisted of a Laparoscopic Surgery Fellow — Colorectal Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2001; a Registrar — Cardiothoracic Surgery at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia in 2000; Senior Registrar — General Surgery at Royal Perth Hospital in Perth, Australia in 2000; Endocrine Surgery Fellow at Mount Hospital in Perth, Australia in 1998; Chief Resident — General Surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland in 1997; Resident — General Surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland in 1996.
Recognized by New Jersey Magazine as a “Top Doc”, in addition to performing surgery for the past 20 years, Strain holds an active professorship at the Third Xiangya Hospital in Changsha, Hunan Province, China; International Examiner for the Graduate School of Central South University; Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Surgery at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He has completed fellowships for the American College of Surgeons and American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery; earned Bariatric Center of Excellence through Surgical Review Corporation; and ASMBS Center of Excellence through American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
Lastly, Strain holds active membership in the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Bariatric Surgeons, Society of Gastroenterological Surgeons, and American Medical Association.
Strain joins the General Surgery Associates team at Oswego Health where he will work alongside Duane Tull, MD, FACS, and Jai Singh, MD, to meet the surgical needs in Oswego County.
