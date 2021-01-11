Oswego Health welcomes new physician relationship manager

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes Kristen Denick, an experienced communication professional, to the healthcare system as physician relationship manager.
Denick returns to her hometown of Oswego after spending a year in Florida working for the Tampa Bay Lightning as their membership sales and service manager. For the past 20 years, Denick has spent most of her career working in the sports industry holding various positions for Tampa Bay’s club affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, including director of ticket sales and service and senior manager of retention.
In her new role as physician relationship manager, Denick will serve as an advocate for growth and development for Oswego Health through building and maintaining referral relationships with physicians in the community while finding opportunities for improving the physician referral process across all service lines. This is a highly visible position in the organization as she will serve as the main point of contact for physician communication and engagement.
“We’re happy to have an Oswego native return and join us at Oswego Health as Kristen has a good understanding of the healthcare system already,” said Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Michael C. Backus. “In this leadership role, Kristen will be critical in strengthening our relationship with area physicians as we strive to increase access to care throughout the community.”
Denick earned a master’s of science in sport venue and event management from Syracuse University and her bachelor of arts in public relations from SUNY Oswego.
