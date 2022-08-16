Oswego Health welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C to Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomed Rewati Bhattarai to the healthcare system as a new Advanced Practice Provider at the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases.
Bhattarai earned her bachelor of science in biology in 2015 at Syracuse University. In 2017 she attended Utica College for their accelerated nursing program to earn her bachelor of science in nursing before completing her master of science in nursing in 2020 at SUNY Upstate.
With a well-rounded clinical background, Bhattarai has previously held positions as a Nurse Practitioner at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and as a Registered Nurse in the Transitional Care Unit at SUNY Upstate.
Bhattarai joins the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases and will work alongside Ajoy Roy, MD, and Suri Karthikeyan, MD to offer the highest quality of care for a wide spectrum of diseases and disorders affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which includes the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, pancreas, intestines, colon, and rectum.
