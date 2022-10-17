Oswego Health welcomes Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C to Center of Cardiology

Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C

OSWEGO - Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C joins Oswego Health providing care at the Center for Cardiology. Beaumont is now part of the 103 physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the medical staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.

Beaumont earned his master’s in nursing in 2015 from SUNY Upstate Medical University and his bachelor of science with a major in nursing in 2011 from Keuka College.

