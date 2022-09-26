Oswego Health welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C to Fulton PrimeCare

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare.
Goutermout earned her master’s in nursing science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her bachelor of science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.
Goutermout previously worked for Oswego Hospital from 2012-2015 as a Certified Nursing Assistant before taking a position at Upstate Medical University as a Specialty Certified Pediatric Registered Nurse where she specialized in pediatric trauma, pediatric intensive care, and surgery.
Goutermout joins Fulton PrimeCare at 522 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and will work alongside Joselito Ouano, MD, Meaghan Primm, MD, Andrew Rogall, MD, and Heather Daniels, FNP-C, to offer the highest quality of primary care including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.
Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C is now accepting new patients. For more information, call 315-592-3930.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.