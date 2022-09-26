Oswego Health welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C to Fulton PrimeCare

Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare.

Goutermout earned her master’s in nursing science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her bachelor of science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.

