Oswego Hospital ranked as high performing hospital for Maternity Care

OSWEGO - Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Care was recently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals for Maternity Care (uncomplicated pregnancy). Pictured are staff celebrating this achievement. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care. This year’s methodology includes four measures not previously factored into Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, including episiotomy rates, vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, and whether each hospital met new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices. Also new this year, the U.S. News methodology rewards hospitals that tracked and reported their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities. The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among others.
