Oswego Hospital settles False Claims Act suit brought against it by the state, the feds, and a whistleblower

Oswego Hospital. Photo provided.

OSWEGO – Oswego Hospital has agreed to settle a suit brought against it by New York state, the federal government and a former employee under the False Claims Act, that it knowingly allowed unsupervised workers to provide mental health services that must legally be supervised, falsely claimed such supervision was provided, and then billed and was paid by Medicare and Medicaid for those services.

Separate, though similar, settlement agreements were made between Oswego Hospital and the federal and state governments. Here are some of the highlights of those agreements starting with the federal settlement which states, “This Settlement Agreement is neither an admission of liability by Oswego (Hospital) nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.