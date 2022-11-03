Oswego Hospital settles False Claims Act suit brought against it by the state, the feds, and a whistleblower

OSWEGO – Oswego Hospital has agreed to settle a suit brought against it by New York state, the federal government and a former employee under the False Claims Act, that it knowingly allowed unsupervised workers to provide mental health services that must legally be supervised, falsely claimed such supervision was provided, and then billed and was paid by Medicare and Medicaid for those services.
Separate, though similar, settlement agreements were made between Oswego Hospital and the federal and state governments. Here are some of the highlights of those agreements starting with the federal settlement which states, “This Settlement Agreement is neither an admission of liability by Oswego (Hospital) nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded.”
According to the federal settlement, Oswego Hospital agrees to pay a total of $98,694 divided between the United States and New York state. The United States will be paid $36,554 and New York state will be paid $62,140. Oswego Hospital agrees to pay these amounts within 14 days of the effective date of the settlement agreement.
Upon receiving its full repayment of $36,554 from Oswego Hospital, the United States will pay whistleblower and former Oswego Hospital employee Maureen Mounce Bradley 20% of that amount equaling $7,310.
The United States, New York state, and Maureen Mounce Bradley agree to release Oswego Hospital from any other further civil claims, with the exception of Maureen Mounce Bradley’s right to pursue claims against Oswego Hospital for the recovery of her reasonable costs and attorney’s fees.
However, the United States reserved the right to pursue any liability arising under the Internal Revenue Code and/or any criminal liability and/or any liability of individuals.
Oswego Hospital may not claim that any criminal prosecution based on their conduct covered within this agreement violates the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution or the Excessive Fines Clause of the Eighth Amendment.
Highlights from the New York state settlement agreement:
Outpatient mental health services rendered to Medicare and Medicaid patients by licensed master social workers (LMSW) must be supervised according to state law either by a licensed clinical social worker, a psychologist, or a psychiatrist.
The claim against Oswego Hospital made by former employee Maureen Mounce Bradley alleged that Oswego Hospital billed Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental health services by LMSWs that were unsupervised; that Oswego Hospital allowed these unsupervised services without providing the supervision required by these government programs for such services; that Oswego Hospital falsely represented on claims forms that the LMSWs were properly supervised; and that Oswego Hospital failed to reimburse Medicare and Medicaid for the overpayments resulting from such conduct.
Maureen Mounce Bradley filed her complaint on April 10, 2019. A joint investigation conducted by the United States and New York’s Attorney General found the allegations in Bradley’s complaint justified by Oswego Hospital’s claims for reimbursement submitted to Medicare and Medicaid between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 24, 2018.
Of the $62,140 Oswego Hospital agreed to pay New York state, the state will pay Maureen Mounce Bradley 20% equaling $12,428. This amount does not include Bradley’s reasonable costs and attorney’s fees which must be paid separately by Oswego Hospital.
Upon payment of the monies owed to it, New York state releases Oswego Hospital from any other civil monetary claims pertaining to Oswego Hospital’s conduct related to this settlement agreement.
New York state did not, however, release Oswego Hospital from any civil or administrative liability arising under state revenue codes; any criminal liability; any administrative liability, including mandatory or permissive exclusion from the state’s Medicaid program; or any liability of individuals.
As in the settlement with the United States, Oswego Hospital may not claim that any criminal prosecution based on their conduct covered within this agreement violates the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution or the Excessive Fines Clause of the Eighth Amendment.
No portion of the settlement amount, nor any related expense on the part of Oswego Hospital, shall be claimed as a tax loss.
According to the state settlement, “Oswego Hospital agrees not to take any action or to make or permit to be made any public statement denying, directly or indirectly, any finding in this agreement or creating the impression that this agreement is without factual basis.”
The settlements pertain to the Behavioral Health Division of Oswego Hospital and Oswego Health which at the time of the complaint was located on Bunner Street in Oswego.
The settlements with the United States and New York state were signed by Michael A. Harlovic, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oswego Health on Aug. 17, 2022.
The settlement agreement became effective as of Aug. 31, 2022.
Oswego Hospital did not return calls for comment on this story.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.