Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County holding on-site hiring event May 6

FULTON - Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County, two non-profit organizations based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have announced they will be holding an on-site hiring event from 9 a.m-3 p.m. on May 6 at their shared headquarters, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.
“We recognize the challenges of coming back to work during the pandemic,” said Eric Morris, Human Resources Manager at Oswego Industries and The Arc. “Our agencies offer flexible scheduling in a variety of positions to support candidates as they transition back into the workforce. Employment opportunities range from directly supporting people with disabilities to production work in assembly/packaging, textiles, and document imaging. We have full-time and part-time positions available with the options to work day or evening shifts.”
Oswego Industries prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates of all abilities and backgrounds to apply. The company also boasts competitive pay, great benefits and opportunities to advance in a workplace where employees can make an impact and improve lives.
To schedule an interview, contact Stephanie Wallace, Admin Support Assistant, at 315-598-3108, ext. 291. To browse current open positions, visit bit.ly/arc-oi-openings. Questions about openings can be directed to hr@oswegoind.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.