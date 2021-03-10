FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, recognized Robert Barber for 25 years of service.
Barber is a janitorial crew member who works on contracts the agency holds in Syracuse. When speaking about his lengthy employment with the agency, Barber said, “I just go with the flow.”
“Robert not only has the ability to inspire positivity with his peers, he also has gained a deep-rooted resilience to hardships,” said Jonilynn Dix, site supervisor. “He has helped remind me that focusing your energy on things you cannot change or control is futile.”
Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Their mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.
