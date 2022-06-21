Oswego Industries celebrates employee’s 25-year milestone

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, recognized Darlene Baker for 25 years of service.
Baker started as a packaging clerk in the agency’s business services division, becoming a production supervisor after just a few years. She has worked at the agency’s Northeast Operations facility for over a decade supervising people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in contract work for Novelis. Her sense of humor and honesty have been great assets in her day-to-day work.
When asked what kept her at Oswego Industries for 25 years, she replied, “I like the atmosphere and the people I work with—mostly.” Baker credits a friendly rivalry between her and a colleague with how far she’s come today, saying that she had initially become interested in the supervisor role after hearing another person in her department had applied for the job. Over 20 years later, Baker continues her work as a production supervisor. However, she is making plans for her next move: Baker is looking at retiring in the next few years.
