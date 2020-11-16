Oswego Industries hires four

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports working-age adults with developmental disabilities, welcomes four new team members. Pictured from left are: Jennifer Stock, respite assistant; Margaret Kremers, direct support professional; and Tamara Morrison, direct support professional. Not pictured is Vanessa Thibault, community habilitation aide. Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968.
