Oswego Industries hires three employees

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired one new team member and welcomed two former team members back to the agency. Pictured from left are: Leaha Daley, Community Habilitation Direct Support Professional (DSP); Robert Spinelli, Job Developer and Retention Specialist; and Mark Cardinali, Maintenance Technician. Spinelli worked in the agency’s café prior to the pandemic. Cardinali previously worked at the agency as well.
