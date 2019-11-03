Oswego Industries launches eCommerce website to support mission

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, launched OI-Wear.com to advance the agency’s mission of providing comprehensive community supports to people with disabilities. OI Wear gives people the opportunity to purchase high-quality belts and other items that are manufactured locally and ethically. Not only do the proceeds benefit the agency’s programs, but each purchase also helps provide vocational training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
“We began this initiative over the summer by partnering with local businesses to stock our belts,” said Igor Kasovski, director of operations at Oswego Industries. “Now that people have begun to respond in a positive way, we’re ready to make OI Wear products available online to a wider audience.”
Belts currently available on the website include the BioThane® Belt for $24.95 and the Web Belt for $11.95. Customers can also purchase the BioThane Belt without the buckle and loop for use with their own belt buckles. BioThane is a long-lasting coated webbing that resists abrasions and moisture absorption.
To help celebrate the launch of www.OI-Wear.com, use discount code OIWPR15 for 15% off an entire order (online only). The code is valid until Nov. 8.
“Oswego Industries is entering a new stage in our growth, and we’re so excited to be opening an ecommerce site for OI Wear,” said Michael Egan, Oswego Industries board president. “We already have many wonderful customers in our business-to-business network who are familiar with our brand, and we look forward to making our products directly available to the public online.”
For people who would prefer to purchase the belts in person rather than online, the products can be found at The Village Shops in Fulton, Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton, The 315 Studio in Oswego, and the Oswego County Country Club. Specialty sizes are available upon request.
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
