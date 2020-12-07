Oswego Industries receives $3,000 grant from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station

FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has been chosen as a recipient of a $3,000 grant from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station for use in its business services division.
The agency was provided the grant to purchase a second UV printer for its production line. The printer is being used to produce Game Day Belts licensed by Syracuse University, which are currently on pre-order.
“Nine Mile Point’s support has been critical in making sure we are ready to take these belts to market,” said Jason DiBartolo, Business Development Manager at Oswego Industries. “Community support from partners like Nine Mile Point is critical in helping us diversify our revenue stream so we can continue providing reliable, yet flexible, services to people with disabilities.”
Game Day Belts can be pre-ordered for $39.95 on the agency’s apparel website, OI-Wear.com.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
