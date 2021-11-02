Oswego Industries receives award from U.S. General Services Administration

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, recently received a Commendable Service Award from the U.S. General Services Administration. The award was presented to the custodial team for “helping the GSA maintain the James Hanley Federal Building and US Courthouse and keeping it open for the American public and the Federal workforce during the pandemic.”
“We are very proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication to a job well done,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director at Oswego Industries. “I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishment of our employees. I really have some of the best coworkers I’ve ever worked with and we couldn’t do it without the support of the administrative team,” said Joseph Murphy, Crew Supervisor.
