Oswego Industries welcomes eight new employees

FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired eight new team members.
Pictured from left are AmyJo Wart, Direct Support Professional in the LIFE Department; Linda Haney, bus aide; Cara Harrington, Direct Support Professional in the Group Day Habilitation Department; Kathy Gray, bus aide; Samantha Britton, bus aide; Amber Vivlemore, Direct Support Professional in the LIFE Department; and Mercedez Morrison, Direct Support Professional in the Group Day Habilitation Department.
Oswego Industries is also recruiting candidates for additional full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email HR oswegoind.org for more information. Job postings related to human services, production, vocational services, and supervisory positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.
