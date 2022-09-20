Oswego Industries welcomes Lee Sullivan as director of services

Lee Sullivan has joined Oswego Industries as its director of services.

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc. announced the hire of Lee Sullivan as their director of services. Sullivan is directing the agency’s day habilitation and vocational programs, in addition to the programs at sister agency The Arc of Oswego County.

Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience working with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the Office of Mental Health (OMH) to the agency. She comes to the agency from Unity House, where she was the director of day services for six years. Prior to Unity House, she worked at ARISE as the community services manager. “I have learned quite a bit over the course of my career, and I’m excited to bring the best of my learnings and perspective to Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County,” Sullivan said.

