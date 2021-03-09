OSWEGO — The Oswego law firm of Amdursky, Pelky, Fennell & Wallen, P.C., announced that Amy Chadwick has been named a partner with the firm.
Chadwick graduated from Le Moyne College in 2011 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a minor in criminal justice. She then graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law in 2014. She is a member of the American, New York state and Oswego County Bar Associations (currently serving on its Executive Committee), as well as a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR). Her primary practice areas are Social Security Disability (SSD) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
APFW Law is a multi-service law firm with roots in the community for more than 100 years. The attorneys have experience in personal injury, criminal defense, real estate, Social Security and worker’s compensation, estate planning, family/matrimonial law, adoptions and appeals.
