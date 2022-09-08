Oswego Mayor William Barlow chooses to make his future with Oswego Health

Oswego Mayor William Barlow delivers his 2023 Budget address to the Common Council, Aug. 8, 2022. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

OSWEGO – Oswego Health showed its hand and took the pot in the final hand of the months-long local guessing game, “What will Barlow do once he’s no longer mayor?”, as it announced Aug. 31 that Oswego Mayor William Barlow will join them as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development, a newly-created office that melds Barlow’s strengths with Oswego Health’s hopes.

Barlow will officially step into that role Sept. 19 while continuing as this city’s mayor until the office’s two-term limit brings his administration to an end on Dec. 31, 2023.

