SCRIBA — Upstate New York’s largest nuclear power station is branching out into the hydrogen business in hopes of boosting its profits and its role in the state’s energy grid of the future.

Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station soon will begin using a fraction of its electric output to make hydrogen, a fuel that could one day power airplanes and trucks, heat buildings, and store energy for the power grid, among other uses.

