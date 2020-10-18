Oswego’s Aqua Spa Float Center sets opening date for Nov. 15

OSWEGO – Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique, the soon to be largest float center in Central New York, is slated to open its doors to the public on Nov. 15. The 6,500 square foot center is located in the former Oswego City School District Education Center on 120 E. First St. in the heart of downtown Oswego. Aqua Spa owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi said the Aqua Spa Float Center is a landmark wellness destination not only for float therapy but for cryotherapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy, oxygen bar and massage modalities with education, inspiration and a journey of self-improvement at the forefront.
“It’s our complete honor to present this gift to our community. This project was two years in the making, and despite the challenges, we pushed forward to create a sanctuary for those who seek wellness,” Wilkinson said. “We are so grateful to our community for taking this journey with us, providing daily love, encouragement and energetic engagement. It made it all that much sweeter. “Also, many warm thanks to our Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Pathfinder Bank President and CEO Tom Schneider for their ongoing support,” she added.
According to LeRoi, the announcement also comes with booking and presale information. “We’re not only announcing our opening date, but people can start booking their sessions starting Oct. 15. We have also re-established pre-opening pricing throughout the month of October,” LeRoi said. Pre-opening pricing and booking is available at aquaspafloatcenter.com/order/.
According to Wilkinson, Aqua Spa Float Center’s team of float and wellness ambassadors each share a unique and individual passion for health and wellness. It’s a life perspective and commitment that provides every visitor with a shared vision for this sanctuary’s experience. The team includes Aqua Spa general manager Ray White, client relations managers Katie Mahaffey and Terry Fistick and wellness ambassadors Katie Chetney, Cheryl Accordino, Rowan Wilson, Shanley Branch, Liz Larkin, Sarah Brown, Daniel Perez and Andrew Akin.
“Team Aqua Spa’s mission is to provide a wellness sanctuary that allows the body, mind and spirit to rest, relax, and rejuvenate,” Wilkinson said. The vision of the Aqua Spa is to nurture and enhance personal growth and potential, through a multi-modality-centered spa and boutique by focusing on an individual’s state; mentally, physically and spiritually. Aqua Spa aspires to empower sustained, positive change, well-being, and self-awareness; and educate to the benefits of natural health, holistic wellness, and life balance. The inclusive spa location and waterfront setting in Oswego (a name derived from the Iroquoian Indian word osh-we-geh, meaning “pouring-out place”) further captures the sacred vision and relevance of the float center and wellness boutique.
For additional information on Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, facebook.com/aquaspafloatcenter, Instagram @aquaspafloatcenter, or call 518-253-6930. Aqua Spa Float Center is an accredited member of Float Tank Solutions and the Salt Therapy Association, two highly regarded organizations in the floatation and salt therapy industry.
