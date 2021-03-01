Oswego’s Legal Aid Society moves to new offices

OSWEGO — The Oswego branch of the Legal Aid Society has moved from its former location at 108 W. Bridge St. to its new offices at 335 W. First St., Suite 2.
“We grew out of our space,” a staff member, Kim said recently. “We have another attorney, and there wasn’t a lot of parking. We’ll have a bigger space and more parking.”
The Society now has four attorneys at its Oswego office.
They moved Feb. 1.
“We do a wide range of cases,” Kim said. “We do not handle criminal law. We’re not like the assigned counsel program for criminal cases.”
They handle civil cases, housing, family law, a fairly wide range of civil issues, “but definitely no criminal,” Kim said. “Our services are free for clients that are eligible. We have income guidelines.”
The Legal Aid Society can be reached at 315-342-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.