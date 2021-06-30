Oswego’s third round of “Buy One Get One” shop local promotion program

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host a third round of the “Buy One Get One” coupon program to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego. The “Buy One Get One” program partners city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. For $25, residents will receive $50 in gift cards to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants. This matched funding will be provided by the city of Oswego, using $20,000 in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
The city of Oswego administered two previous rounds of the “Buy One Get One Program” during the winter months and experienced significant interest from businesses and shoppers, selling out of gift certificates within hours. The third round of the discount program starts just before a busy Independence Day weekend. The city of Oswego will host a downtown block party on Sunday, July 4, allowing businesses to expand outdoor seating, children activities, live music, several vendors, other entertainment including fire dancers and fireworks over the Oswego River at 9:30 p.m.
“Our successful ‘Buy One Get One’ program is a unique and creative way to further support our small business community,” said Mayor Barlow. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this discount program and stop down during our 4th of July Block Party and support downtown small business owners during 4th of July Weekend,” Barlow said.
Eight hundred “Buy One Gift One” certificates will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at the new city of Oswego Visitor’s Center located at 201 W. First St. (next to Nora’s). The city converted the former downtown COVID-19 testing center into a visitor center for the remainder of 2021. Certificates will be on sale until they’re sold out on a first come-first-served basis. Certificates will expire on July 13.
Any locally owned small business located within the city of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and how to participate by accepting gift certificates, contact Nate Emmons via email at nemmons@oswegony.org, This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment.
